We are playing well but we have to work on winning games – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo expresses confidence in his team's capabilities despite recent challenges, highlighting that the key issue is transforming solid performances into wins.

After a scoreless draw with Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, the Ghanaian coach recognized the team's good play but stressed the need to improve their finishing skills to achieve victories.

In his post-match comments, Coach Otto Addo commended the players' efforts but conceded that they struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities.



