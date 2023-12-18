We are ready for 2023 African Games - LOC announces

LOC members

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games has declared Ghana’s readiness to host the event.

The LOC led by Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare made the announcement during a media soirée at their new head office in Abelemkpe in Accra.



The soirée marked the unveiling of the new secretariat for the LOC and also briefed the media on the progress made in the building projects to be used for the events.



Kwaku Ofosu-Asare commended the members of the LOC for pulling through the difficulties at the beginning to get this far out of the near completion of major projects.



"At the time we were constituted, we just emerging out of COVID, people didn't give us the chance but the LOC members kept believing in ourselves. There were not the needed logistics but we had to soldiers on and had to work towards how far we have come," he said.



"So on occasion like this, we want to thank the president (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) because when the going was tough he kept believing in us. I remember some of the words he said 'We cannot pull out. Chairman, we cannot pull out. We will have to host the games. It is our first time and we will have to make Ghana and Africa proud'" he acknowledged the president's commitment to the course.

"We are almost 90% through with the facilities. We are building new facilities at Borteyman and we are upgrading the facilities at Legon."



He also entreated the media to paint a positive image of the preparation to attract investors and also give Ghana a good image.



"Please the Games are for us. And the media, in everywhere you go, they make or they unmake the games."



At the soiree, Reks Brobby, the Deputy Operating Officer of the LOC gave an update on the programme outline the LOC has scheduled ahead of the competition.



"November 29, we told everyone that it was the hundred-day countdown which means it was a hundred days to March 8 which is the opening ceremony for the beginning of the games...We kickstarted it with a visit by the sitting vice president (Dr Mahamudu Bawumia) to all the construction sites to show people that yes Ghana is ready for these games.

"As we all know, in the opening ceremony the flame will lit. So the flame will start going around from January. In January, we will take the touch around countries in Africa and regions in Ghana and it will end on March 8 at the stadium to light the pot."



In an effort to showcase the Ghanaian culture, the torch has been designed in the form of Akrafena, a sword that is used to swear in Chiefs and Presidents in Ghana.



Also, the medals that will be used as a reward for winners in various competitions have been designed in the form of Fihankra (symbol of security) instead of the conventional round medal.



According to Reks Brobby who is a member of the LOC the design symbolizes Ghana and portrays the Ghanaian identity.



"These three things show that we are Ghana, we are made in Ghana. This is Ghana and this from made in Ghana."

He also announced that the official football that will be used is designed by Puma and the unveiling will take place in February 2023.



Before the unveiling and the naming ceremony of the football, he noted that the LOC had lined up four main events before the year ends.



The events include the unveiling of the official theme song, a float to create awareness, and joining the mascarade parade in Tarkoradi as a form of awareness creation before joining five to ten major churches to worship with for the crossover.



The 2023 African Games is set to start from Friday, March 8 2024 to Saturday, March 23, 2024.