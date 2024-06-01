We are ready for Mali, Central African Republic challenge – Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian footballer Antoine Semenyo is optimistic about the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Mali and Central African Republic.

As part of the Black Stars squad, Semenyo expressed his determination to win both matches.



He emphasized the team's readiness and commitment to the challenge ahead.

The first game against Mali is scheduled for June 6, followed by the match against Central African Republic on June 10.



