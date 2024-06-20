We are ready to play in CAF Confederation Cup next season - Bofoakwa Tano CEO Alexander Ababio

Alexander Ababio

Source: Football Ghana

Bofoakwa Tano CEO Alexander Ababio has confidently announced the club's readiness to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Despite recent relegation from the Ghana Premier League, Ababio assured fans that Bofoakwa Tano is well-prepared for the African competition if they win the upcoming FA Cup final against regional rivals Nsoatreman FC.



He highlighted the team's rigorous preparation and the Board of Directors' commitment to support their participation in the CAF tournament.

Ababio emphasized the intense rivalry with Nsoatreman but expressed confidence in securing the FA Cup title and representing Ghana in Africa.



