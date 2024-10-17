‘We are sorry’ – Mohammed Kudus apologises to Ghanaians on behalf of Black Stars players

Mohammed Kudus has issued a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians on behalf of the entire Black Stars team following their poor performance in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, which included a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sudan.

Speaking after the match, Kudus acknowledged that the team had failed to meet the expectations of their fans, who had hoped for a much better showing in the qualifying campaign.



The midfielder expressed deep regret for the team's inability to secure a win, despite their best efforts on the field.



He reassured Ghanaians that the players are fully aware of the weight of responsibility they carry when representing the nation, and they are committed to improving their performance in future matches.

Kudus added that the Black Stars are working tirelessly to rectify their mistakes and restore pride to Ghanaian football.



He urged the fans to keep supporting the team, emphasizing that their loyalty and encouragement would be crucial as the team strives to turn their fortunes around and secure a spot in the 2025 AFCON tournament.



Kudus asked for patience and understanding from the Ghanaian public, vowing that the Black Stars will learn from their setbacks and come back stronger.