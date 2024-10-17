Sports

‘We are sorry’ – Mohammed Kudus apologises to Ghanaians on behalf of Black Stars players

Kudus 32221 Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Kudus has issued a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians on behalf of the entire Black Stars team following their poor performance in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, which included a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sudan.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live