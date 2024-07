Eric Alagidede, the General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, has conveyed that they are still taken aback by Maxwell Konadu's sudden departure.

Konadu, who signed a two-year contract as the head coach at the beginning of the 2023/24 football season, has left the club after just one season.



The club had hoped that Konadu would guide them in their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign following their FA Cup victory over Bofoakwa Tano.

Despite this, Alagidede mentioned in an interview that both the fans and the Board of Directors of the club remain surprised by the former Black Stars assistant coach's decision.