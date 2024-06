Alex Neequaye Kotey

Source: Footballghana

GFA referees manager Alex Neequaye Kotey revealed plans to introduce VAR Lite into the Ghana Premier League during the 2024 Ghana Football Awards launch.

Kotey cited financial reasons for choosing VAR Lite over the standard system.

Despite its limitations, he expressed optimism about the positive influence VAR Lite could have on officiating in the league, highlighting it as a significant advancement.



