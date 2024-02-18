We are yet to receive President Atta Mills' GHC10K promise - Samuel Inkoom

Black Satellites were promised GHC 10,000 ex-president Atta Mills

Samuel Inkoom, a player of the U-20 World Cup-winning team of 2009, has revealed on UTV’s United Showbiz that he and his fellow teammates are yet to receive the GHC10,000 promised by the late President Atta Mills.

The promise was made after the Black Satellites won the tournament by defeating Brazil 4-3 in a penalty shootout, making them the first African country to claim the trophy in Egypt.



According to Mr. Inkoom, the funds had been placed into an investment bond, as they were considered minors at the time of winning the tournament. The terms stipulated that the funds would be accessible after 15 years.

However, upon closer inspection of the binding document, it was discovered that the funds were recorded under an ‘insurance’ subscription, raising concerns among the former players.