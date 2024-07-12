We can produce players like Lamine Yamal in Ghana if we have right infrastructure - Prince Tagoe
Lamine Yamal
Former Ghanaian striker Prince Tagoe believes that Ghana has the potential to produce talented players like Lamine Yamal if it commits to investing in and developing football infrastructure.
Tagoe emphasized the importance of infrastructure and development, suggesting that Ghana should emulate Spain's approach to football investment to achieve comparable success.
He highlighted that while Yamal's rapid ascent has garnered global attention, Ghana is capable of nurturing similar prodigies.