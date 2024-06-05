We can’t play three games in Accra and get relegated – Great Olympics CEO Oluboi Commodore

Great Olympics secured a 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko

Source: Apexnewshub

Oluboi Commodore, the CEO of Great Olympics, is confident that the team will not face relegation in the Ghana Premier League.

With three games left, they are determined to secure their survival by winning all matches.

The upcoming games against Dreams FC, Hearts of Oak, and Real Tamale United are crucial for their success. Despite the unexpected situation, Commodore emphasized the importance of accepting it and moving forward.



