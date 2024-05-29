We can't try a player now' - Fatau Dauda on decision to select Fredrick Asare ahead of Solomon Agbesi

Frederick Asare

Source: Footballghana

Fatau Dauda, the assistant coach of the Black Stars, has provided an explanation for his choice of Frederick Asare from Asante Kotoko over Solomon Agbasi from Dreams FC for Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Despite Kotoko's inconsistent performance, Asare, who received his second call-up, impressed in the Ghana Premier League.



This decision raised questions about Agbesi's exclusion, especially considering his impressive performance in the Confederation Cup.

Dauda clarifies that he has several local goalkeepers in his selection, but the decision ultimately came down to the preparation and tactics implemented during the team's 10-day training camp in Morocco.



The head coach, Otto Addo, has a good understanding of the goalkeepers based on this preparation.



