We conceded two ‘silly’ goals against Berekum Chelsea because my players went to ‘sleep’ — Fabin

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, the Head Coach of Legon Cities, expressed his disappointment regarding the two goals conceded during the match against Berekum Chelsea on Friday.

The Week 28 encounter of the Ghana Premier League saw Legon Cities securing a 3-2 victory with a late goal.



Coach Fabin, in an interview with StarTimes post-match, attributed the conceded goals to his players' lapse in concentration, describing them as avoidable mistakes.

Despite acknowledging missed opportunities, Coach Fabin was content with the three points earned by his team.



He later stated that his squad would be pushed to secure a win in their next match and also promised to provide the necessary support to the team.