Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

We deserve the win against Basake Holy Stars – Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor

Nebojsa Kapor125788.png Nebojsa Kapor

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor praised his players for their strong performance after their win against Basake Holy Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

The match took place at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase, where Medeama triumphed 2-1 over the newcomers.

The scoring began with defender Mamudu Kamaradin finding the net in the 58th minute, but Holy Stars quickly leveled the game just three minutes later with a goal from Isaah Yakubu.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet