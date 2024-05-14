We did our best’ – Dreams FC coach insists after FA Cup exit

Karim Zito

Dreams Football Club's head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has expressed that despite their elimination from the MTN FA Cup, his team has accomplished a great deal this season.

During the semi-final stage on Sunday, the tactician and his team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bofoakwa Tano, resulting in their exit from the tournament.



In a post-match interview, Coach Abdul Karim Zito acknowledged the efforts of his players, stating that they gave their best.



He also acknowledged the challenges of participating in three competitions simultaneously this season, emphasizing the difficulty it posed. However, he highlighted that achieving success in defending a title often requires being eliminated before reaching this stage.

Coach Karim Zito further mentioned that despite facing serious injuries, he refused to use them as an excuse, emphasizing that his team had given their all.



With their focus now shifted to the Ghana Premier League, Dreams FC aims to conclude the season on a strong note.