We did our best to secure a win against Asante Kotoko - Nurudeen Amadu

Nurudeen Amadu

Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu has expressed his admiration for the performance of his players, commending their dedication and hard work on the field following their victory over Hearts of Oak on matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Timber giants secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against the Phobians, putting an end to their unbeaten streak in the second half of the season.



Evans Osei Wusu's two goals proved to be the deciding factor at the Nsenkyire Sports Stadium in Sameraboi, stopping Hearts of Oak's eight-game unbeaten run and marking their first loss under coach Aboubakar Ouattara.



Despite Hamza Issah's goal narrowing the deficit for the Phobians, Amadu emphasized the resilience and commitment of his players in maintaining their lead.

"After Hearts of Oak equalized in the game, I instructed my boys to remain composed. We were well aware of Hearts of Oak's strong performance in the second half, but nevertheless, we were able to contain them to a certain extent. I truly believe that my players gave more than 100 percent," Amadu said.



With this crucial victory, Samartex continues to sit at the top of the league standings with 42 points, positioning themselves as strong contenders for the league title with 11 games left in the season.



The coach's recognition of his players' exceptional effort reflects the team's determination and unity, reaffirming their status as one of the top contenders in the Ghana Premier League.