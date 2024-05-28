We did this for our fans - Kotoko's Enoch Morrison reacts to Super Clash victory

Enoch Morrison

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Enoch Morrison, a midfielder for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his deep gratitude to the club's fans after their important 2-0 victory against archrivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.

Taking to Twitter, Morrison thanked the supporters for their unwavering support throughout the season, stating that the team's performance was a testament to their love and dedication.

He emphasized that the win was a result of their commitment to delivering a significant victory in a fiercely contested match.



Read full article