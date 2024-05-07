We dominated the game – Nations FC coach laments after narrow defeat to Karela United

Kasim Ocansey Mingle

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle thinks that his team displayed dominance against Karela United, despite suffering a defeat.

The Premier League newcomers were unable to secure a victory as they were defeated 1-0 by Karela United in the 29th matchday of the Ghanaian top-flight league over the weekend.



Karela United emerged victorious thanks to Giyasu Ibrahim's goal, earning them all three points.

Mingle mentioned that his team's strategy was to control possession and capitalize on scoring opportunities, although they were unable to convert their dominance into goals.



Despite the loss, Nations FC maintains their position as the second-placed team in the Ghana Premier League standings with 45 points, trailing the leaders Samartex by seven points.