We feel the pain of Asante Kotoko fans - David Ocloo reveals

Davido Ocloo

Asante Kotoko’s assistant coach, David Ocloo, is appealing to fans to exercise patience despite the team’s disappointing performance in the latter half of the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

After Kotoko’s 2-1 loss to Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ocloo stressed the importance of understanding from supporters, particularly in light of a string of unsatisfactory outcomes.



This defeat marked the team’s fifth loss in six matches, underscoring their challenges in the final stages of the league.



In a post-match interview, Ocloo addressed the team’s lack of focus as a contributing element to their recent struggles.

Despite narrowly avoiding a six-game winless streak with a contentious goalless draw against Bechem United, Ocloo encouraged fans to continue backing the team through this difficult period.



“It’s regrettable, and I empathize with them,” Ocloo conveyed, “but they should endure with us. This is football, and occasionally, these situations arise. They should simply endure with us and continue to support us. We will certainly reverse the situation.”