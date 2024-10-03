'We had in mind this possibility’ — Emery reveals Jhon Duran prepared to catch Neuer high on Aston Villa winner

Jhon Duran

Jhon Duran's decisive goal for Aston Villa against Bayern Munich has become legendary, marking one of the most surprising upsets in the new Champions League era for the Premier League underdogs. After successfully containing Bayern's formidable attack for the majority of the match, aided by Emi Martinez's outstanding goalkeeping, Duran entered the game as a substitute and netted a stunning goal in the 81st minute, sending Villa Park into a frenzy and clinching all three points for the home team.





