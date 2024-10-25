“We have a player that can score 45 goals” – Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe ahead of El Clasico debut

On Saturday, the trio of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior will make their debut in El Clasico, with high expectations despite the formidable challenge posed by Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti addressed the performances of these key players, starting with Bellingham. According to Diario AS, he is not worried about the English midfielder's goal tally, as Real Madrid now boasts Mbappe, a proven goal scorer.



“Last season, he was crucial in finding the net due to the absence of a key striker like Benzema. This year, we don’t face that issue because we have a player capable of scoring 45 goals.”



Regarding Mbappe, Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with his contributions, even if they haven't fully aligned with expectations.

“We are pleased, as he has been scoring. He plays a vital role for the team; against Dortmund, he was instrumental in both goals. None of us, including him, are rushing. He will undoubtedly improve because he possesses all the necessary qualities.”



As for Vinicius, Ancelotti conveyed his pride in coaching such a talented player at Real Madrid.



“It’s a privilege to coach one of the best in the world – a young man who remains humble and has made significant progress. I firmly believe he will be the next Ballon d’Or winner.”