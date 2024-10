Ghana coach Otto Addo has expressed his concerns about the national team’s struggles since failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

According to Addo, the team has not been able to fully recover from that setback, which has affected their overall performance in major competitions.

He emphasized the need to rebuild and refocus in order to return to a competitive level, urging both the players and the football community to reflect on how to overcome this challenging phase for the Black Stars.