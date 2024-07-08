Sports

We have every chance of qualifying for 2025 AFCON – Niger coach on facing Ghana and Angola in qualifiers

Badou Zaki3 Badou Zaki

Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

Niger coach Badou Zaki is confident in his team's chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The draw placed Ghana in Group F alongside Sudan, Niger, and Angola, but Zaki believes his team has a good opportunity to advance.

He acknowledges Ghana's football history but notes that they are not as strong as in previous years.

Zaki also praises Angola's performance in the last CAN, highlighting their modern and fast style of play.

