We have to be more aggressive to beat Egypt - Alexander Djiku

Alexander Djiku

Source: GFA

Alexander Djiku is calling on his team mates to be more aggressive in their play to stand the chance of beating Egypt and Mozambique in the two remaining group games. Ghana crashed to a painful 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in their opening group B game at stade Felix Houphouët-Boigny on Sunday, leaving the team at the bottom of the group with no point.

The Montpellier born defender who put up a world class performance in the defeat to the Blue Sharks was left disappointed by the outcome of the game but believes the team has the ability to win the next game.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Djiku said the Black Stars must work hard and create more chances to beat Egypt.



"It’s so difficult but we need to do more," he said.

"We need to be more aggressive, we need to play more, we need to create more chances and we need to also score. We have another game and we need to win that one," he added.



Alexander Djiku made his debut in October 2020 against Mali in an International friendly and has gone on to play 25 times and scored two goals for Ghana. He currently plays for Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe after stints with Bastia, Caen and Strasbourg in France.