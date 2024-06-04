We have to know how to handle senior players in Black Stars - Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Stephen Appiah, the former captain of Ghana, expressed his gratitude for being selected to represent his country in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Despite struggling with injuries, Appiah managed to make three appearances for the team as they reached the quarter-finals.



He acknowledged that his inclusion in the squad was fortunate, as he believed that if Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu had been fit, he may not have been chosen.

Appiah also shared his thoughts on the recent exclusion of captain Andre Dede Ayew from the Black Stars call-up.



