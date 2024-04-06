We haven’t seen the best of Mohammed Kudus yet – Aaron Creswell

Mohammed Kudus

England defender Aaron Creswell has expressed his admiration for Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, who is also his teammate at West Ham United.

Creswell believes that Kudus is an exceptional talent and that the world has yet to witness his full potential.



Referring to Kudus' impressive goal against Freiburg, Creswell is confident that there is much more to come from the young player.

In terms of training, Creswell revealed that he finds it difficult to compete with Kudus due to his strength, speed, and agility.



