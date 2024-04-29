We keep fighting until the end – Partey on Arsenal’s Premier League title battle

Thomas Partey

Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's pursuit of the Premier League title following their victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Partey delivered an exceptional performance in the North London derby, helping Arsenal secure a 3-2 win and maintain their aspirations of winning the Premier League.



The midfielder controlled the midfield throughout the match, contributing to the Gunners' success in the crucial week 35 clash.



With only three matches remaining in the season, Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 80 points, just one point behind second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.



In an Instagram post, Partey expressed the team's determination to continue fighting until the end of the season.



The Gunners took the lead in the 15th minute with an own goal from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, showcasing a flamboyant start to the game.



In the 27th minute, Bukayo Saka, an English international, extended Arsenal's lead after being set up by German player Kai Havertz.

Havertz then became the scorer, netting Arsenal's third goal in the 38th minute to secure the victory.



At halftime, Arsenal held a comfortable three-goal advantage in the crucial match played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



However, the hosts managed to narrow the deficit in the second half, with goals from Cristian Romero and Heung-Min Son.



Romero scored in the 64th minute, while Son converted a penalty in the 87th minute to equalize.



Partey's appearances in the Premier League have been limited to 11 due to injuries.