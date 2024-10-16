'We know he's fit' - Borthwick puts faith in Slade

Slade has re-established himself as a key part of England's backline

Source: BBC

Centre Henry Slade and flanker Tom Curry have returned from injury to join England's 36-man squad for the autumn internationals; however, first-choice scrum-half Alex Mitchell is sidelined due to a neck issue.

Slade underwent shoulder surgery following the summer tour to New Zealand and has yet to feature for Exeter this season, while Curry, from Sale, made his comeback from a concussion in Friday's victory against Newcastle.

With Mitchell unavailable, the scrum-half positions will be filled by Ben Spencer, Jack van Poortvliet, and Harry Randall.