We know what to expect against Central African Republic – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, has thoroughly examined the Central African Republic team and is ready for their 2026 World Cup qualifying match in Kumasi on Monday.

Following their recent victory over Mali, Ghana is determined to secure another win in the qualifiers.

Despite facing difficulties, Ghana managed to triumph over Mali in Bamako, thanks to a late goal by Jordan Ayew.

Addo recognizes the upcoming challenge against the Central African Republic and expressed his expectations during a pre-match conference on Sunday.

