Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

We look forward to a better season – Bernard Mensah after joining Al-Riyadh

Bernard Mensah 333 Bernard Mensah

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has expressed his enthusiasm for a promising season with Al-Riyadh Sporting Club after his transfer to the Saudi Pro League team, following his exit from Al-Tai.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live