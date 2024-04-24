We missed Thomas Partey – Mikel Arteta

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his belief that the team has felt the absence of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey throughout the current season.

This is due to Partey's ongoing battle with injuries, which led to him waiting seven months before making his first appearance for Arsenal in a 2-0 victory against Luton in April.



Partey has only been in the starting lineup for five Premier League matches this season, missing out on 29 of the 34 games played.



Following Arsenal's 5-0 triumph over Chelsea, where Partey played for 72 minutes, Arteta commended the Ghanaian player.

He emphasized the impact of Partey's absence since August, highlighting his importance to the team.



Arteta also acknowledged that Partey's absence provided opportunities for other players to step up and contribute effectively to the team's performance.