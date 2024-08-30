Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

We need to have a good start to the qualifiers – Otto Addo

Otto Addo Bl Otto Addo

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has expressed his intention to achieve a strong beginning in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live