We need to have a good start to the qualifiers – Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has expressed his intention to achieve a strong beginning in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He is of the opinion that a solid start will enhance Ghana's prospects of qualifying for the tournament, which is set to take place in Morocco next year. Addo has announced his 23-man squad to face Angola and Niger in the initial qualifying matches.

"We must proceed step by step. Our primary objective is to qualify for the AFCON, and that is my current focus," he stated. "To accomplish this, a positive start against Angola is essential, and that is my sole consideration at this time."