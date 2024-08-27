Sports

We owe it to ourselves to make football attractive to fans again - GFA President Kurt Okraku

Kurt FIMG 2641 1024x683 1 Kurt Okraku

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: Footballghana

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has emphasized the essential importance of fan participation in the sport, asserting that football would be devoid of significance without the presence of supporters at match venues.

The current state of Ghanaian football has been challenged by a decline in attendance, especially during domestic matches, as prominent clubs such as Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak find it difficult to attract crowds to their stadiums.

While speaking to participants at the 30th Ordinary Congress convened at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, Okraku reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing fan involvement.

"We have themed today's congress around the concept of winning the 12th man, addressing the fundamentals, and solidifying our achievements," he stated.

