We played to our full strength - Orlando Wellington after Great Olympics' win over Kotoko

Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko

Source: Footballghana

Orlando Wellington, the assistant coach of Accra Great Olympics, attributes their 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko to playing to their strengths.

The team displayed resilience and determination in their hard-fought win at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



Despite a scare early on when Kotoko's penalty was saved, Raymond Grippman's goal in the 43rd minute secured the win for the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.

Coach Wellington emphasized the importance of utilizing the team's strengths, such as their speed and physicality, rather than relying solely on building from the back.



