We’re interested in all good players' – Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has indicated that there remains a possibility for Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome Owusu-Oduro to receive a call-up.

The former talent coach at Borussia Dortmund emphasized that Ghana is keen to consider any talented player with Ghanaian roots.



Recent reports from the Netherlands have suggested that the Ghana Football Association has reached out to the AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper regarding a potential inclusion in the Black Stars.

Nevertheless, he has not been selected in the 23-man roster for the initial two qualifiers of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Angola and Niger.