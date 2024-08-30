Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

We’re interested in all good players' – Otto Addo

Otto Addo 345670965 Otto Addo

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has indicated that there remains a possibility for Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome Owusu-Oduro to receive a call-up.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live