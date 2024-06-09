We're not putting everything on Bellingham - Southgate

Bellingham scored an injury-time equaliser against Belgium at Wembley in March

Source: BBC

Gareth Southgate expressed his enthusiasm in having Jude Bellingham join the England camp after his Champions League victory with Real Madrid, emphasizing that the team is not solely relying on him.

England suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Iceland in their Euro 2024 warm-up game at Wembley.



Bellingham, 20, is the final addition to the 26-man squad, granted extra rest after his Champions League success.

Southgate mentioned that while Bellingham will undoubtedly contribute positively, the burden of lifting the squad does not fall solely on him.



