We’re still reviewing what happened over the season - Hearts of Oak Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei

Vincent Sowah Odotei

Source: Footballghana

The Phobians narrowly escaped relegation with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Bechem United on the final day of the Ghana Premier League season.

However, they faced a setback with a 2-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Democracy Cup clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, marking their third consecutive loss to the Porcupine Warriors.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Sowah expressed confidence in the board's ability to lead a strong comeback, stating, “We are reviewing things and with the caliber of people on the board, we will bounce back strongly. New signings will be announced soon as we work towards making the best decisions for the club."



