Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

We're very happy to advance to the semi final' - Desmond Ofei

567885.png The Black Satellites

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: Kickgh

Head coach Desmond Ofei of the Black Satellites has commended his team for reaching the semi-finals and emphasized their goal of qualifying for the upcoming U-20 AFCON.

Ghana secured their place in the last four after a 1-1 draw in their final group match at the Stade Municipal on Wednesday evening.

Afriyie scored his third goal of the tournament by skillfully finishing a pass from Misbau Aziz, giving Ghana an early lead, which was later equalized by Ouzeroudine Kperedja from EurAfrica Academy.

Read full article

Source: Kickgh