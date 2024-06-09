We shouldn’t pressure Black Stars to qualify for 2026 World Cup at all cost - Derek Boateng

Derrick Boateng

Source: Footballghana

Derek Boateng, a former Black Stars midfielder, has advised Ghanaians to temper their expectations regarding the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Despite their recent impressive 2-1 comeback victory against Mali, Boateng believes that the team should not be burdened with excessive pressure, considering the current state of Ghanaian football.

Boateng expressed his concerns about the team's performance while speaking to Joy Sports.



