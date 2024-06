Edin Terzic

Source: Apexnewshub

Borussia Dortmund's manager, Edin Terzic, believes that his team deserved a better outcome in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Despite an impressive performance in the first half, Dortmund's missed opportunities cost them the match.

Terzic expressed his disappointment, stating that they showed the world their intention to win the final, not just participate in it.



