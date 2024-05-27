We've played like invincibles' - Kolkata win IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders' previous IPL titles came in 2012 and 2014

Source: BBC

Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious in the Indian Premier League final with a resounding eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mitchell Starc's exceptional bowling in the first over set the stage for KKR's brilliant performance.



Sunrisers struggled to recover and were eventually bowled out for a meagre 113, the lowest total in an IPL final. KKR's bowlers were in top form, with every player taking a wicket.

Andre Russell claimed three wickets, while Starc and Harshit Rana took two each.



