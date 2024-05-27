We've played like invincibles' - Kolkata win IPL

Menu ›
Mon, 27 May 2024 Source: BBC
Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious in the Indian Premier League final with a resounding eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Mitchell Starc's exceptional bowling in the first over set the stage for KKR's brilliant performance.
Sunrisers struggled to recover and were eventually bowled out for a meagre 113, the lowest total in an IPL final. KKR's bowlers were in top form, with every player taking a wicket.
Andre Russell claimed three wickets, while Starc and Harshit Rana took two each.
