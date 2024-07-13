Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

We’ve started seeing the love in the Ghana league – John Paintsil

John Painstil Joseph Paintsil

Sat, 13 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Paintsil, a former Black Stars player, is optimistic about the revival of the love for the Ghana Premier League, despite the lackluster performances of traditional teams leading to low attendance at the stadiums.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live