Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

We want people to feel comfortable learning at Prampram – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku222.png Kurt Okraku

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has outlined his vision for the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, highlighting the need for a welcoming atmosphere for learners.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live