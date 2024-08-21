We wanted Samuel Boadu to sign a 10-year contract - Berekum Chelsea bankroller

Bernard Nana Yaw Amofa Jantuah, the financier of Berekum Chelsea and a prominent business figure, has expressed his admiration for coach Samuel Boadu, indicating that the club aimed to secure a 10-year contract with him.

Boadu recently signed a short-term agreement to lead the team through the remainder of the 2023/24 season following the departure of Christopher Ennin from the Berekum-based club.



The former coach of Hearts of Oak made a significant impact, guiding the team to a commendable third-place finish in the previous season of the Ghana Premier League.



After successful discussions, both parties have reached an agreement to extend their collaboration for an additional two years.

Amofa Jantuah stated that his organization was keen on having Samuel Boadu commit to a decade-long contract, given his impressive coaching credentials.



“We sought to have Samuel Boadu sign a 10-year contract with us. He is a talented coach with substantial experience in the Ghana Premier League, which is why we desired a long-term agreement with him,” he conveyed to Kessben FM.



The Bibires are currently in preparation for the forthcoming domestic top-flight season, which is set to commence in September.