We went to sleep early in the game against Asante Kotoko – Accra Lions Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Accra Lions Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko recognized that his team struggled at the beginning of their Ghana Premier League game against Asante Kotoko.

The match, held on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium during matchweek five, saw Albert Amoah net the sole goal shortly after halftime, securing a 1-0 win for the Porcupine Warriors.

In his remarks following the match, the former assistant coach of Ghana noted that his players only started to perform better after Kotoko scored.



Read full article