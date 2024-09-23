We were the better side against Asante Kotoko – Young Apostles coach Joseph Asare-Bediako

Joseph Asare-Bediako

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Young Apostles coach Joseph Asare-Bediako praised his tactical strategy in the match against Asante Kotoko.

The newcomers in the Ghana Premier League managed to secure a 1-1 draw with the Porcupine Warriors at the Obuasi Len Clay during the third matchday on Sunday.

Daniel Lomotey initially put Young Apostles ahead, but Emmanuel Antwi equalized with a stunning goal just before the end, allowing Kotoko to escape defeat in their first home match of the 2024/25 season.



