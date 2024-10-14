'We will continue to work hard' – Coach Aboubakar Ouattara assures after Hearts of Oak's second win of the season

Aboubakar Ouattara

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, emphasized the need for humility after securing their second victory in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

His team achieved a 2-1 win against Young Apostles on Sunday during Week 6 of the league.

In his post-match comments, Coach Ouattara acknowledged the challenges faced during the match.



