We will correct our mistakes before Hearts of Oak showdown on Sunday – Frederick Asare assures fans

Frederick Asare

Frederick Asare, the goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his confidence in the team's preparation to defeat Hearts of Oak in the upcoming

Super Clash in the Ghana Premier League.



As the two most successful clubs in the country, their highly-anticipated showdown next weekend promises to be a thrilling encounter.



In an interview with the media team of Asante Kotoko, Asare assured fans of a good performance and emphasized that the players will address their mistakes before facing Accra Hearts of Oak.

He stated, "I can guarantee fans that this match will be fantastic. We will make them happy and ensure that we correct our previous errors. Our aim is to secure victory for the fans, as we understand the importance of bragging rights. We are fully prepared to win this game." Asare also personally assured the fans that it will be a wonderful game.



The match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 26, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.