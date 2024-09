Yaw Preko

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko says his team must "fight and work hard" to overcome CS Constantine in their second-leg matchup.

The Ghanaian champions trail 2-0 after last Friday's first leg at Accra Sports Stadium.

Nsoatreman FC faces a stiff challenge in today's return leg at Algeria's Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui.



