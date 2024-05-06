We will make money from Issahaku’s move to Leicester City - Ruben Amorim

Fatawu Issahaku

Sporting CP’s manager, Ruben Amorim, has officially announced Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s upcoming transfer to Leicester City on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old’s exceptional performance during his time at the club made his move to the Premier League newcomers an expected development.



Despite facing challenges during his first season in Europe with Sporting, Issahaku’s loan spell at Leicester City played a crucial role in the team's successful return to the English Premier League as Championship winners. This led to Leicester exercising the €17 million buy option clause.



Discussing the future of the former Dreams FC player, Amorim, who was candid about Issahaku’s football development last season, remained straightforward about his future post-loan at Leicester.

“We will generate revenue,” Amorim stated. “Talented players who struggle to adapt here will transfer to other clubs, providing us with additional value; it’s our strategy.”



Issahaku made a significant impact by scoring six goals from the wing. One of his standout performances was a remarkable hat-trick in Leicester's commanding 5-0 win against Southampton.



Moreover, Issahaku’s influence extended beyond scoring goals; his creative abilities led to an impressive 13 assists throughout the season, solidifying his position as one of Leicester's primary playmakers.