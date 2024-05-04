We will put together a team to manage TnA Stadium - Tarkwa MCE

TnA Sports Stadium

The newly constructed TnA Sports Stadium in Tarkwa will soon have a community-led management team, according to Benjamin Kessie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa.

This decision was made after a stakeholder engagement session focused on the stadium's management.



The Goldfields Foundation funded the stadium with the intention of making it available for use by all football clubs in Tarkwa and its surrounding areas.



Kessie emphasized that the facility is a community asset, which is why it is important for members of the community to be involved in its management.

"We have a comprehensive management plan in place," stated Kessie. "We believe that the people of Tarkwa Nsuaem, especially Tarkwa, should be involved in managing this facility as it was funded by Goldfields Foundation for the community."



Kessie also clarified that while the Sports Authority does not have exclusive rights to manage the stadium, they can offer advice.



He expressed confidence in the community's ability to form a competent team to manage the facility, saying, "We have the competence, together with nananom, to put together a competent team to manage this facility."